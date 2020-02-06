Sony earns $ 12.48 billion from the PlayStation Network

Share it:

That the turnover generated by the PlayStation Network for Sony it was quite high it was no secret to anyone, but as always the numbers allow us to better understand the situation, and in fact the PSN has proved to be a real hen with golden eggs for the Japanese giant.

From the data emerged on ResetEra in fact, it is clear that this anus Sony has earned a total of $ 12.48 billion from digital sales, an absolutely extraordinary result. 9.28 million were in fact generated by the PlayStation Store, with the sale of games, special editions, additional content and microtransactions. A further 3.20 billion then went through subscriptions to services such as PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

Sony had previously released subscription data, revealing that there are currently around 38.8 million users who have a subscription active, practically a third of the installed base of PlayStation 4, so it is more than logical the attention that the company is paying to the transition to PS5 (by the way, did you know that Sony has opened the official website of PlayStation 5?).

In short, Il PlayStation Network it's a money machine, and if Sony's success continues with the next-gen, its numbers will only grow.