Sony deletes Mario creation in Dreams after receiving complaints from Nintendo

Sony has removed a creation of Super Mario of Dreams after Nintendo issued a complaint, according to the Eurogamer news website. The Dreams player, PieceOfCraft, he went to Twitter to discuss that his creation had been removed from the game, claiming that his Super Mario model (which is available for other players to use in their own Dreams creations) had been removed.

Good news and bad news. We flew too close to the sun guys! A great video game company, which I'll keep nameless, obviously didn't read my "be cool" note in Dreams, though don't worry, I have a backup plan"The author of this work said on Twitter." But for now, Mario's projects in Dreams are on hold until he puts this plan into action, "he concludes.

PieceOfCraft also stated that it received an email from Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe in which Nintendo was said to have filed a complaint for the use of its intellectual property in a Sony game. It is unclear if those creations have been affected by Sony's decision to remove it. The author has again said that can no longer edit Mario's creation, because it has been marked as "removed" due to copyright.

"I can redesasapland it, but I can edit the original now and (others) will not find it and will not be able to use it. I am not sure what will happen to the levels that used this Mario. (I guess) we will have to wait and see." The business lawyer Richard Hoeg points out that this is not a totally unexpected development, given Media Molecule's past with LittleBigPlanetBut the terms of the service agreement seem to cover Sony on issues like this.

"Anyone who has played Dreams is aware of the amount of content that is 'inspired' by some of the most beloved games of all time," Hoeg told IGN. "And anyone who has played its predecessor, LittleBigPlanet knew that people would do all kinds of things owned by others… So what you see in the game is essentially people doing what they like and (most) content creators looking the other way. "

Hoeg adds that Nintendo is also expected to go for content such as that created by PieceOfCraft, given its long history of copyright lawsuits. Hoeg adds that recent explorations of Molecule Media on how Dreams creations could be used outside of Dreams they could have prompted companies like Nintendo to start taking a closer look protecting your property.

Dreams has housed all kinds of creations based on other games, regardless of the company that devised them. We recently saw a fan recreate Pelican Town from Stardew Valley in Dreams.