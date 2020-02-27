Sony could launch a wireless charger for the Dual Shock of PS4 and PS5

Share it:

Sony still not releasing garment on PS5, which should not take long to be presented. But, meanwhile, leaks and rumors about the console are emerging. And, at the same time, we are also discovering a series of patents that suggest technologies that could be applied to the console.

For example, the one we came to show today, which mainly affects PS4, but which could also involve PS5. Or rather at your controls. We are talking about a patent that suggests that the Dual Shock 4 will receive a wireless charging station that, in effect, would also be compatible with the PS5 controller.

According to the patent (we via SegmentNext), a wireless charging adapter with a housing can be connected to a DualShock controller. This case would include buttons to mimic the originals of the controller, without the wireless charging adapter. Therefore, the patent suggests that the player can choose to keep the wireless charging adapter and continue playing without problems.

In addition, the adapter would be combined with a charging base to allow wireless charging. That way, the player would place the DualShock controller with adapter on the charging base and continue playing. And, likewise, when the remote control is outside the charging base, the adapter would provide additional power. Basically, through the original battery of the remote.

And best of all, the charging base could be configured to hold (and load) multiple DualShock controllers at once. On the other hand, the patent suggests that those adapter buttons would be completely customizable by the player.

Anyway, we must see what is the real intention of Sony with this possible peripheral. Will it come standard with PS5 and will it be compatible with PS4 controls? Will it be released before on PS4? And if you have to buy it separately, what will be its price? We will be attentive to answer all those questions.

