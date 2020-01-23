Entertainment

Sony could be working on a horror game for PS5

January 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
At the moment it is just a rumor, but as we will see next, it could make a lot of sense. We talked about the possibility that Sony is already working on a new horror title. Probably a new franchise, for PS5. Although most interesting of all, it could be a Japan Studio game, with several of the creators of Silent Hill and the Siren saga.

In any case, the rumor comes from an editor. Specifically, from Emre Kaya, an insider expert in entertainment that focuses primarily on DC and Batman related news. And as Kaya has commented on ResetEra (we via Wccftech), he knows that Sony is working on this title.

This is exactly what he said: "I don't usually publish videogames (except things related to Batman) but I've known that Sony is currently working on a new horror license. Interesting.". Now the question is … what study could I be doing? As we said at the beginning, one of the most well positioned could be Japan Studio.

And it would marry perfectly since among its ranks is Keiichiro Toyama, director and screenwriter of the Silent Hill saga for Konami. In addition, the creative has already confirmed on more than one occasion that his next game will not be a new Gravity Rush. As if that were not enough, recently, Masahiro Ito has confirmed that he is working on a new horror game.

READ:  Hugo Weaving Absence Avengers and Matrix 4

As you may know, Ito is the creator of one of the most terrifying monsters in the history of video games: Pyramid Head. That aberration we met in the wake of the second numbered installment of the Konami saga. In any case, he was a desasaplander of monsters and stages of the first Silent Hill, and even artistic director of the saga from the second.

And to finish off, it is possible that this is one of the next projects of Hideo Kojima, who has shared his visit to the offices of Japan Studio during the last hours. It would make all the sense in the world, considering that he now works for Sony, and it would be a good way to get the thorn out of what happened in his day with Silent Hills and Konami.

Sources: Wccftech / N4G

