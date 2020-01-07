Sony confirms PS4 games for February's Taipei Game Show: Elden Ring is also there

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia has confirmed its participation in the Taipei Game Show, an event to be held in Taiwan from February 6 to 9. The Japanese giant has adopted the slogan "You Are A Star" to promote the PlayStation brand in Asia, the new advertising campaign will debut on the occasion of the fair.

At the moment Sony has not announced conferences or events for the media, only to announce the list of titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR featured at the Taipei Game Show 2020, list that includes games like The Last Of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Trials of Mana and Marvel's Avengers.

PlayStation Taipei Game Show 2020

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Iron Man VR

NiOh 2

Fairy Tail

Ys IX

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Resistance

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Tales of Arise

Elden Ring

Persona 5 Royal

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Yakuza Like a Dragon

NBA 2K20

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Yo-Kai Watch 4 ++

Way of the Samurai Gaiden Katanakami

Gleamligh

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Trials of Mana

Marvel's Avengers

To signal the presence of Elden Ring of FromSoftware, it is likely in any case that the game is present with the same trailer shown at E3 in Los Angeles and proposed for the first time to the local public, difficult to expect unpublished material for the occasion.