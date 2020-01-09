Sony conference at CES 2020: time and how to watch live online today

Share it:

Although for some decades the most important video game events are called E3 or Gamescom, the CES -Consumer Electronics Expo- was the first witness of the first battles between Sega Y Nintendo, as told in the Console Wars book. That does not mean that we have to lose interest in that event, to be held in Las Vegas, especially if we stick to what has been anticipating Sony In the last days on your own website.

"At CES 2020, Sony will unveil a unique vision of the future, which will unite creativity and technology like never before to unleash new sensations and emotions," says the website. Sony has not yet presented its next console, Playstation 5, and having already done the same Microsoft with his Xbox Series X, the Japanese company is expected to move soon, pointing everything towards this edition of CES.

Where and when to see the Sony conference, schedule in Spain and Latin America

The CES 2020 is celebrated in the City of Sin, Las Vegas, at 5:00 pm today, although these we leave below are the hours established for Spanish-speaking countries, highlighting that in Spain we can see it live at 2:00 in the morning from Monday to tomorrow Tuesday.

Spain: 2:00 on January 7

Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

El Salvador: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

Honduras: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

Nicaragua: 7:00 p.m. on January 6

Chile: 10:00 p.m. on January 6

Argentina: 10:00 p.m. on January 6

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m. on January 6

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m. on January 6

Dominican Republic: 9:00 p.m. on January 6

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m. on January 6

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. on January 6

Peru: 8:00 p.m. on January 6

As for the options to see it live, there are several. These are all of them: