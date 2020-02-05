Sony closes its Manchester studio to work on an AAA PSVR game

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the closure of the Manchester office, dedicated solely to the development of games for PlayStation VR, in a maneuver aimed at reorganizing the company's resources on European territory.

The team it had been opened in 2015 with the aim of developing games for PlayStation VR, the studio was currently working on an AAA game for PSVR, however it is not clear if this project has been canceled or if it will be carried out by a different team.

With this the English studios closed by Sony during the PS4 era reach three: in 2017 we witnessed the closure of Guerrilla Cambridge while the previous year was the turn of Evolution Studios, authors of Driveclub. Media Molecule (authors of LittleBigPlanet and Dreams) and London Studio, whose most recent production is Blood & Truth for PlayStation VR.

Sony wants to optimize the workforce ahead of the arrival of PlayStation 5, PSVR will remain a focal point of the company's strategy and just recently it has been confirmed that PlayStation VR will be compatible with PS5, for some time there has also been talk of the possible launch of an improved and updated version of the viewer.