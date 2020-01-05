Sony CES 2020, waiting for PS5? Everyeye comments on the conference live on Twitch

Share it:

In conjunction with the Christmas season, Sony has confirmed its presence at CES 2020, the new edition of the Consumer Electronic Show, scheduled at the World Trade Center in Las Vegas.

For the occasion, the company's top management organized a special press conference, which will be broadcast live in a few days. The slogan chosen by Sony for the event is "The future is coming ". To accompany the announcement, we also find the following description: "At CES 2020 Sony will unveil a unique vision of the future, combining creativity and technology like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions"Following the spread of the news, the hope that the important technological event could represent an opportunity to learn has spread. new details on PlayStation 5.

To date, there is no official confirmation in this regard. Traditionally, the appointment has represented an occasion for Sony to present news related to sectors of activity other than the PlayStation division. With the next-gen coming soon, however, the 2020 edition of the CES could be an exception. Our editorial team has therefore decided to follow the event live, commenting on it as usual from the microphones of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it. The appointment is set for 1:30 in the night between Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 January: we are waiting for you!