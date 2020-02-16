Sony celebrates Valentine's Day: players challenged to capture in-game love!

Share it:

After releasing a new TV spot for PlayStation 4 that sees the console powered by a server farm of hearts, the Sony team challenged gamers to capture love in their in-game shots.

With the latest edition of the periodical video game photography contest "Share of the Week", users active on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro have indeed been called to celebrate the day of Valentine's day through their own snapshots. As per tradition, the most creative players have indulged in offering their own interpretation of love, immortalizing the feeling within a wide selection of video games.

Among the latter, for example, we can mention Batman: Arkham Night, with a shot dedicated to Batman / Bruce Wayne and Catwoman / Selina Kyle. Also present at the appeal Horizon: Zero Dawn, with a portrait of Aloy and Varl, e Red Dead Redemption 2. Even the characters of Final Fantasy XIV, the bizarre creatures of Concrete Genie they wanted to offer their own contribution, even supported by the small BB of Death Stranding! At the bottom of this news, you can view the winning shots.

In closing, since we are still in the middle of Valentine's weekend, we point out that our Antonio Izzo has compiled a list of video games to share with the better half: happy reading!