Sony buys ZeniMax and Bethesda, Starfield has been canceled, TES 6 in 2022? Rumor

2020 begins with a rather interesting though apparently rather difficult to see rumor: according to an anonymous source on Reddit Sony is said to be purchasing ZeniMax Media and all related companies, including Bethesda and its owned studios.

According to the source the acquisition it may already be finalized in January or February 2020, thus suggesting a rather advanced negotiation. The same insider later revealed that Starfield it would have been canceled about three months ago and the whole Bethesda team would be busy on The Elder Scrolls 6 coming out in 2022. Finally, there is talk of possible remakes of Fallout coming in 2020. ZeniMax Media, remember, owns several companies including ID Software (DOOM, QUAKE), Bethesda Softworks (Fallout), Arkane Studios (Dishonored), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) and MachineGames (Wolfenstein).

Difficult to think of an acquisition of this caliber, in the past the name of Sony has also been associated with Take-Two Interactive (and consequently with 2K Games and Rockstar Games) and other major publishers such as Activision and Electronic Arts. The Japanese company has repeatedly stated that it is looking forward to other acquisitions such as Insomniac Games … that ZeniMax Media is really in the sights of Sony Interactive Entertainment.