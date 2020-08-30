Sony beyond PS5: other PlayStation Studios games are expected to arrive on PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the sidelines of Sony’s latest financial report, SIE executives discussed the opportunities offered in the future by the videogame industry and confirmed the company’s intention to bring other PlayStation Studios games to PC.

In a linked passage of the Corporate Report 2020 drawn up by the Japanese company, we read in fact that “SIE aims to achieve solid revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous circle that has been established with PlayStation platforms. This will lead to increased active users and game time, as well as improved network services and enhanced IPs. and our content so that consumers choose PlayStation as their preferred platform. […] We will continue to explore the expansion of our market with the arrival of PlayStation Studios first party titles on the PC platform, in order to drive further growth in our profitability. “.

After the recent transposition of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, therefore, the Japanese technological giant will continue to look with great interest at the videogame ecosystem with mouse and keyboard, while maintaining its “core business” firmly anchored in the world of consoles, with future support for PlayStation 4 and the big surprises that await fans of the Black monolith With the’arrival at the end of 2020 of PS5.