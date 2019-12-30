Sony, Atlus, SEGA and Platinum: Japanese studies talk about plans for 2020

Share it:

As usual at the end of the year Famitsu and 4Gamer published a long article with the statements from major Japanese developerswho were happy to reveal their intentions for 2020.

The two newspapers interviewed dozens of producers, game designers and artists to find out what is boiling in the pot at the main development studios in the country of the Rising Sun. It starts with Norihisa Kochiwa of Idea Factory which confirms plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Neptunia and continues with Shinjiro Takata of Atlus, which anticipates the arrival of news on Shin Megami Tensei V. The company is also taking its first steps to organize the celebrations for the 25 years of Persona, anniversary that will fall in 2021.

Yoshimi Yasuda of Kadokawa Games confirms that they are working on new titles in the Metal Max and LoveR series, also 2020 will be the launch year of Root Film. Koei Tecmo Games' Akihiro Suzuki confirms his willingness to relaunch the Dynasty Warriors franchise in the year of his twentieth anniversaryHe also hopes to start working on games for PlayStation 5 and next-gen consoles soon.

Konami's Hiroshi Tanibuchi confirms the new episodes of the Powerful Pro and Pro Spirits series, very popular in Japan. Hajime Tabata founded the JP Games studio last year and is working on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics official video game.

Akitoshi Kawazu of Square Enix hinted at the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series while Yosuke Saito spoke about Babylon's Fall and recalled that NieR is preparing to celebrate its tenth birthday, an event also mentioned by Yoko Taro. Naoki Yoshida instead hopes to be able to enter the new generation soon thanks to the launch of the new consoles in 2020.

Also interesting is the statement by Hiroyuki Sakamoto of SEGA, who claims to be working on various projects and anticipates "a new challenge for the Yakuza team".

Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games announce they have "many surprises and announcements scheduled for 2020"Finally, space for Sony Interactive Entertainment's Shuhei Yoshida, who confirms that from next year he will begin to deal with his work with independent developers, and Katsuhiro Harada by Bandai Namco Entertainment: "in 2020 we will launch some games not yet announced (no, not fighting games) but personally I hope to work on something new and great …"