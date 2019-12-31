Sony at CES 2020 in January: date and time of the conference, will we talk about PS5?

Share it:

As announced last week, Sony will be at CES 2020 and will hold a press conference for the occasion …. the time has come reveal more details on PlayStation 5? Pending certain feedback, many hope for possible major announcements.

"The future is near. At CES in Las Vegas Sony will unveil a unique vision of the future, blending technology and creativity like never before to offer new unique emotions and sensations", this is the caption accompanying the announcement of the conference, scheduled at 02:00 (Italian time) of the night between Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 Januarytime not particularly comfortable for us Italians.

For some time there has been talk of a possible reveal of PS5 in early 2020 and the Consumer Electronics Show could be a good opportunity to show the world the new PlayStation, after all it is a international event which annually hosts hundreds of journalists from all over the world. It is equally true that in the past Sony has never given too much importance to CES limiting itself to minor announcements regarding video games and focusing more on other sectors.

We will know more next week, what do you think? Will Sony Really Announce PS5 At CES In Las Vegas Or Not?