Sony appoints a new boss for Santa Monica Studio

Yesterday, Google announced a new video game studio in Playa Vista, California, created to develop games exclusively for Stadia. And to direct the new study, Google turned to the former executive producer of God of warShannon Studstill As for Santa Monica Studio, PlayStation has already announced the person who will occupy that position. And will be a woman again.

In statements for IGN, Santa Monica Studio has announced that that person will be Yumi Yang, a 19-year veteran of PlayStation "With extensive experience in product development and great participation in many of the biggest games in Santa Monica Studio.".

"His project management skills and meticulous supervision of God of War in 2018 helped the title fully realize its innovative potential"a spokesman said in the statement. "After almost two decades and countless substantial contributions to the rich legacy of Santa Monica Studio, Yumi has the unquestionable respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the distinctive creative DNA of the studio, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future. "concluded that same spokesman.

The most recent game in Santa Monica Studio was God of War of 2018 in which Yang and Studstill worked. God of War was a critical success and won the IGN 2018 Game of the Year award, along with several other awards. The study is currently developing an unannounced project. Surely, a direct sequel.

