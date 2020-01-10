Sony anticipates that "the future is coming" at CES 2020

Share it:

An appointment that Sony does not usually miss is that of CES -Consumer Electronics Show-, held every year in the City of Sin, Las Vegas. The conference of the Japanese company will be this Monday, specifically and for her, Sony He has anticipated a slogan that makes it clear that no video game fan should miss: "The future is approaching," also hinting at the description of it that everything points to the presentation of new details about Playstation 5.

The future … of video games?

Sony's official website drops what the conference will be about. "At CES 2020, Sony will reveal a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to release new sensations and emotions."

Of course it could mean nothing, but Sony's policy with PlayStation 5, at least so far, has been to give information to droppers, although it is expected that sooner than later it will be the presentation in society in a big way. Without going further, Microsoft He already presented almost a month ago what will be his new console, in name Xbox Series X, while it is still unknown when Sony will.

In fact, in recent months Sony has been away from the big bulbs. Last June surprised his absence for the first time in the history of E3 Los Angeles, also absent from the Gamescom, something that in past years had been more frequent. The fact that the traditional one was not celebrated in December was also impressive PlayStation Experience, an event of only a few years of life created by Sony itself. Apparently, a model closer to Nintendo has been adopted, with streaming programming with news about future releases of the company, the State of Play, although everything seems to indicate that PlayStation 5 will be presented with all the honors in a great date.

