Sony Announces One Punch Man Movie in Live Action

Apparently at Sony they are very active today and after announcing that Venom 2 is delayed a few months and leaves in mid-2021 they have also made it known that an adaptation of the saga is underway One punch man in the form of a live-action feature film.

According to information from Variety, the producer of Avi Arad and Ari Arad, Arad Productions, is the one behind this project that can really go wrong if we pay attention to the latest Japanese animation licenses that have adapted to this format before.

It is very possible that you know the One Punch Man license since it is the work of ONE, an artist who started with a modest webcomic about a hero so strong that he was unable to find a single threat that will take more than a punch in a He fought, getting so much recognition that he adapted his story to television and now he even has his own video games.

The sources of the medium that has given the exclusive assure that Sony is very excited about this license and that they will dedicate many resources to it given its popularity, hopefully it will be a representation capable of bearing the type of the original work, which has hundreds of thousands of worshipers worldwide.