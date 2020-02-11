Sony announces a new Marvel movie for 2021

Share it:

After all the controversy surrounding the Marvel and to Sony for the issue of the Spider-Man license, fans are eager to see what the future of the character will hold within UCM. And, from the outset, we know that the sequel to Far from Home will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

And best of all, a new film has just been announced in which both producers will collaborate. It will also arrive in 2021 and its premiere would be scheduled for October 8, 2021. It is therefore clear that these are two completely different projects.

What kind of movie could it be then? Most likely we are facing a spin off of some of the characters in the Spider-Man universe. The question is to know which one could be chosen. In any case, the information has been revealed by @ERCboxoffice (us via Comicbook), which has made it clear in its message that the film still has no title.

On the other hand, and taking into account Sony's latest projects towards the character, we can rule out both Venom (which will soon have a sequel) and Morbius (from which we have already seen a small trailer). Anyway, it is not very reliable to listen to the rumors right now, since there are so many different characters, that there is hardly anything true in them.

Sony's web continues to grow. UNTITLED SONY / MARVEL pic now set for Oct. 8, 2021. – Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 11, 2020

In any case, if it ends up confirming that the film opens in 2021, we would already have a total of 5 Marvel movies planned for that year. And that without counting on the possibility that some project without a premiere date also ends up having it in that year. Time to get bored we will not have it, of course.

What do you think about the new? What would be the Spider-Man villain of which you would like to see a spin off? Send us your opinion here, in the comments, or through social networks.

