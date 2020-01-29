General News

 Sony and Warner Bros. pass the Super Bowl but there could be a Black Widow spot

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Black Widow / Black Widow (2019)

A few days before the Super Bowl sports event is held, we still don't know which films will have their place in the advertising spots, which also doesn't surprise us. What is known is that studies like Warner Bros. Pictures or Sony Pictures choose not to advertise during the famous game. Nor is this decision surprising because the Cost of a 30-second spot during Super Bowl 54 is $ 5.6 million, compared to the 5.2 million it cost last year. As it has been happening in recent years, its high cost drives away many companies to promote themselves.

The decision of these two companies not to advertise makes us forget to watch any movie material like "Wonder Woman 1984", "Venom 2", "Morbius"or "Bloodshot". However, Disney, Universal and Paramount studios do seem to have hired a space, and therefore, we will have announcements of Marvel Studios products.

Although it has been said that a spot could be dedicated to the Marvel Studios series of Disney +, specifically “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Y "WandaVision", it does not seem that any of these will be promoted. Instead, from Marvel it seems that we will only have a spot of “Black Widow”, and then other Disney premieres (like "Mulan", "Onward" Y "Soul").

READ:   Doctor Strange 2 will introduce unexpected characters and work in 2-3 unannounced series starring women

Last year, during the Super Bowl, Disney announced "Avengers: Endgame" and “Toy Story 4” before and after the game, and they dedicated a trailer to "Captain Marvel" during the game.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter

