Sony and PS5: new acquisitions of software house in PlayStation Studios are coming

In addition to the expected arrival of new PlayStation Studios games on PC, Sony dedicates a large communicative space to its nextgen strategy in the latest financial report where it summarizes the results achieved in 2020 before looking to the future and the arrival on the market of PlayStation 5.

In the section of the Corporate Report 2020 Sony dedicated to the PlayStation division and videogame activities, the Japanese giant specifies that “First party games, developed and sold by a platform owner, are particularly important IP for those who want to create valuable content and increase their future earnings. In addition to improving the working environment of their studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment aims to continue its investment and acquisition activities of companies with proven creativity and realities that boast cutting-edge technologies “.

The document shared by Sony on the sidelines of the latest financial report recalls the entry of Insomniac Games into Sony in August 2019, but also suggests initiatives other than those of mere acquisitions: “Third-party titles also play an important role in indirectly enhancing the attractiveness of the PlayStation platform. Sony offers various forms of assistance to third-party companies, such as sharing their libraries and accessing their technical support for game content creators. , to improve and facilitate the development environment as much as possible “.

Among the initiatives carried out by Sony to make the PlayStation ecosystem even more attractive in the eyes of developers and consumers, the partnership signed with Square Enix e Crystal Dynamics to make Spider-Man a PS4 and PS5 exclusive to Marvel’s Avengers.