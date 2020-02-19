 Sony and Disney keep the hope of another future deal on Spider-Man

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last year Spider-Man fans lived a few months of great uncertainty when it seemed that the future of tremapuros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over. The agreement signed by Sony and Disney had come to an end with "Spider-Man: Away from Home", but long weeks of great uncertainties, and also thanks in part to the push of Tom Holland as we recalled this morning, a new pact was reached between the two studies, which apparently had great differences to reach a new agreement at the economic level.

The current agreement encompasses two more Marvel Studios films in which Spider-Man, a solo Spider-Man, will appear – possibly closing with a trilogy started with ‘Homecoming’– and another UCM movie in which the arachnid will be included. What the future holds behind these is a mystery, but it seems that both Sony and Disney have a very open door to another future agreement.

In a new round table organized by THR, two heavyweights of the board of Sony and Disney, as they are Tom rothman (president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group) and Alan Horn (president of Walt Disney Studios), have talked about last year's negotiations and how the future of the two studies and the hero could turn out.

The fan base, which is important to all of us, seemed to really respond to what Tom (Holland) and (the Spider-Man team) had done, ”says Disney's Horn. And they like it. They like the fact that UCM and Kevin Feige were involved. And we hear comments that suggest that joining forces once again is probably a good idea.

I hope so, ”says Rothman. I think this was a win-win-win classic. I think it was a victory for Sony. I think it was a victory for Disney. I think it was a victory for fans and moviegoers. All I would say about that is that news cycles and the pace of negotiations do not necessarily overlap… I think we would have got there and the news was ahead of some things.

The words of the manager of Sony are a clear allusion to all the rumors that were back then, which alluded even to a multitude of meetings that in theory were happening and finally revealed that they did not happen.