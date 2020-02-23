Sony absent from PAX East: the mayor of Boston tries to make the company change his mind

Share it:

A few days ago, Sony announced that it will not participate in the PAX East 2020, a fair that will take place in Boston from February 27 to March 1, due to growing concerns about the Coronavirus epidemic.

As a result, we won't have the opportunity to review The Last of Us Part 2, as previously announced. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, however, does not seem to have liked the Japanese giant's decision. With a formal letter sent to the president and CFO Kenichiro Yoshida, the first citizen of the host city has asked Sony to reconsider the decision not to participate in the PAX East 2020.

Here are his words: "These fears reinforce the stereotypes that generations of Asians have fought for dismantle. They trigger our worst impulses: seeing a whole group of people with suspicion, closing us up, and losing the opportunities and connections that our global city provides. Boston is united in efforts to dissolve these harmful and misleading fears.

He then added that Sony would have the opportunity to set a positive example for everyone: "Being a large international company, you have the opportunity to set a good example. As a leader in technology, you can demonstrate that you are motivated by facts, not by fear. As a leader in gaming and culture, you can demonstrate that you believe in connections , not in isolation ".

Sony, for its part, has not yet responded officially. Recall that the Final Fantasy 14 team also decided not to participate in the PAX East 2020.