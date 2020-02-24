Sonora whistle for Thomas Tüchel in the Park of the Princes

The Paris Saint-Germain He returned to the action this Sunday after falling last Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund (2-1) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in German lands.

The public of the French giant made it very clear with who is currently angry: with the coach. When they announced the initial formation, the players were applauded, but when they named Thomas Tüchel, the Parisian fans made a loud whistle.

It should also be noted that in recent weeks there was also that confrontation between the German and Kylian Mbappé, star of the team, something that could have weighed in that whistle. Although the latter is only an assumption.