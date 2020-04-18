Sonic X: review of the first season available on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sonic, the famous mascot of the SEGA house recently starring in the live action Sonic The Film, has often spilled over into other media, such as that of cartoons. Sonic X, the anime produced by Tokyo Movie Shinsha, freely inspired by titles such as Sonic Adventure and Sonic Battle, it was also aired in Italy on the K2 channel. We therefore reviewed the first season of the anime, consisting of 26 episodes, also available on Netflix for some time.

Seven emeralds to get them …

The plot sees Sonic, the iconic protagonist with the features of an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog, confronting his historic rival Dr. Eggman, galvanized for being able to get your hands on the Emeralds of Chaos, powerful artifacts capable of giving virtually unlimited powers to anyone who is able to control them. However, following a dimensional change, Sonic finds himself (together with Eggman and his friends), on a planet unknown to them: the Earth.

Shortly after the incipit, Sonic makes the acquaintance of a wealthy boy named Chris, who quickly becomes his friend; the choice therefore to make the protagonist interact with the terrestrials could be for many spectators a sort of ideal bridge with the recent film, even if a greater interaction with the original world would have made the story more incisive. In general, the work shows a good rhythm, thanks above all to the various comparisons between Sonic and Dr. Eggman, structured in a predictable way although almost always able to entertain in an adequate manner.

Seeing Sonic fight without sparing himself against his historical enemy (obviously without forgetting the countless robots servants of the evil doctor), will surely make both novices and long-time fans of the blue porcupine of the SEGA house happy.

The work done on the characterization of the characters is good, thanks to a bold and witty protagonist as for a well-written main villain. The moments in which Eggman pretends to be "good" in an attempt to deceive the various characters are also very amusing, including Knuckles the Echidna, protagonist of some well-conceived comic sequences.

… and chaos chained them

Even though the series is generally well packaged, we can certainly count among the major critical notes the high repetitiveness of some events. For most of the episodes, in fact, we will see numerous dynamics repeat themselves, so as to unleash in the viewer (especially in the case of consecutive viewing of several episodes) a sense of already seen quite marked. Proposing a smaller number of episodes would certainly have benefited the entire work, which could have deepened its numerous supporting actors.

The same choice to make Sonic interact with Chris is a narrative device suitable more than anything else to intercept the younger audience (who obviously will easily manage to empathize and empathize with the child), however, moving away the more adult audience, who may find some moments excessively childish .

As for the character design of the characters, we can be satisfied, because of a clear resemblance to the various videogame counterparts; moreover, during the series, there will be winks to fans of the saga, as demonstrated for example by the appearance of some particular secondary characters such as Big the Cat.

Finally, the technical sector is not bad, thanks to all in all good animations and more than discrete particle effects. The only flaw is the speed effect linked to Sonic, sometimes carried out in an incisive way and therefore unable, at various times, to return to the viewer the sense of "extreme speed" typical of the character's movements.