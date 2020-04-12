Sonic: The Movie's co-star wants to see a sequel with more action

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its release, Sonic: the Movie has managed to amass good success. Having surpassed 200 million at the global box office, the first live-action feature film by Sonic It has established itself as one of the most popular movies based on video games.

All this success inevitably makes us think of a possible sequel. What's more, the post-credit scene shown at the end of the film suggests the arrival of Tails, one of the main characters in the legendary SEGA video game franchise. James Marsden, one of the stars of this feature film, has spoken to the ComicBook portal about what she would like to see in a future sequel to the hedgehog.

"Well I think we would do a lot more of the same, but we probably hope to drop even more characters and more action sequences," the actor said during his interview. "I think hopefully we would introduce some new characters, some beloved characters from video games."

"If you stayed in the credits, you saw a little introduction to Tails. I hope we'll see Tails in the next movie. You know who knows? The good thing is, hopefully, when we get back to earth after this and continue making movies , Paramount It'll really turn it on again, and we'll have double the fun, "Marsden said.

Recently, Jeff Fowler, director of Sonic: The Movie, said he wants to see Tails in a future sequel. And not only him, but the rest of the cast that stars in video games. "Nothing would make me happier than having the opportunity to tell more stories with these characters. So, I cross my fingers," said Fowler hopefully.

At the moment it is difficult to know if we will see a sequel in the near future, but the criticism of Sonic: The Movie has been very favorable, along with the reaction of the public. Two ingredients that are necessary to see the blue hedgehog again on the big screen.