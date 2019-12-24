Share it:

There is very little left to enjoy the premiere of Sonic: The Movie, which will take place on February 14, 2020. And it is very likely that the promotion of the film is increasingly aggressive. For now, we can show you a small video that has been published as a preview and which shows us the origin of Sonic's shoes.

Shoes that will allow Sonic to control his crazy speed. More than anything because that lack of control is the cause of the blue hedgehog having ravaged the city. Also, remember that they were also affected by the redesasapland of the character. Now they are much more faithful to those we saw in the games.

In any case, the new spot has been broadcast on Australian television and tells us that Sonic obtains these shoes as part of a gift from a little girl named Jo Jo Niemann. Character that could be the daughter of the human protagonists that accompany Sonic in this real action movie. You can watch the video below.

Finally, as you can see in the video, we are also allowed to take a new look at Sonic's own redesasapland. A new look that was desasaplanded by Tyson Hesse, one of those responsible for the great Sonic Mania. In addition, Paramount Pictures assured that it did not cost as much time nor as much money as it had been initially commented.

