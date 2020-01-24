Sonic: The Movie Reveals His Main Song

Share it:

We are just less than a month before the premiere of Sonic: The Movie. And Paramount Pictures has decided to promote it in a very original and fun way. Basically, with a video clip that shows us what – and how – will be the main song of the movie. In addition, the video clip has a lot of references to video games that the most conscientious fans of the blue hedgehog will like. You can watch the video below.

In any case, the video clip is provided by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ asapland, Lil Yachty and Swedish the Child. A lot of well-known authors who have given the video a 16-bit style that many will appreciate. And as we said, the video has references to video game elements, such as gold rings, or even Knuckles

The song is called "Speed ​​Me Up", it is completely official of the film, and starts with Wiz Khalifa lighting a Mega Drive with a Sonic cartridge. Subsequently, all the action is transferred to the Sonic universe. Little by little, the rest of the artists are incorporated, creating a really special atmosphere and adding more music to a very elaborate video.

To make matters worse, the video is a very curious mix of real-life performances, game scenes, and of course movie scenes with characters like Dr. Robotnik from Jim Carrey.

Speaking of Sonic, remember that this week it has been announced that on the 20th of each month, there will be news related to the character. Generally on issues of the video game industry, although you can not rule out other types of news. In fact, everything is part of a promotion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the character. Or what is the same, of the original game, which remains one of the most loved by the community.

Sources: Twitter / Wiz Khalifa