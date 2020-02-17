'Sonic, the movie' leads the box office in its debut in theaters

Share it:

Sonic has dominated the global box office on his first weekend. More than 111 million worldwide.

Based on the famous Sega video game, the film has obtained 43 million dollars outside the United States, while in its country it has collected 68. And that still remains to reach several markets: in Russia it will arrive this week while in Japan It will be March 20. In China, the release date is not decided on the arrival date since the coronavirus is still affecting the transmission of films in parts of Asia.

'Sonic, the movie' features the biggest premiere for a video game adaptation in the United States, exceeding the benchmark previously established by 'Detective Pikachu' of 2019, which opened at the time with 54 million.

Jeff Fowler He has been in charge of directing 'Sonic', which was delayed last year due to the redesign after the Internet ceased with the style of the first Sonic that appeared in the first advance. And it seems that it was worth it, because it has been very well received. The hybrid of live action and CGI follows the fastest hedgehog in the world (with the voice of Ben schwartz in the original version), who joins a police officer (James Marsden) to defend the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The hedgehog has reached the top spot in the Top Ten box office, both national and international, leaving last weekend's winner, 'Birds of prey' in second place. The comic book adventure starring Margot Robbie once again bringing Harley Quinn to life has taken over 23 million in 78 foreign markets, with a 46% drop in his inaugural release. To date, 'Birds of prey' has earned 142 million worldwide.

'1917' generated another 13 million in 66 markets, reaching 178 million international and already having 323 million dollars. 'Little Women' is about to reach 200 million at the global box office. The film grossed 7.2 million this weekend making a total of 85.5 million internationally. 'Fantasy Island', another newcomer to cinemas, has launched a total of $ 21 million.

In Spain the box office has been like this: Sonic is positioned first: 300,000 thousand spectators have gone to see the blue hedgehog, followed by 'Parasites', which continues to enjoy this new one due to the Oscars. In third place is 'Adú', which has been the best Spanish premiere last week and continues to make box office numbers.