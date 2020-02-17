Sonic: The Movie is already the best premiere of a video game movie

Share it:

We will never know what exactly would have happened if the character had not undergone a complete redesasapland. However, the general feeling is clear: the film would not have had a success at the box office as resounding as the one it is reaping at the moment. In fact, the movie is coming out at the box office, beyond which not all reviews are unanimous. Success reaches such a point that Sonic: The Movie It is already the best premiere in history in terms of movies based on video games.

The fact is that, as they report from Variety, the film has already reached the incredible 57 million dollars at the US box office this past weekend. It figures that, in the aforementioned country, it already places it above the 57 million dollars that Detective Pikachu raised in its first weekend of opening.

But if it were only that, it would obviously not be enough. That is why you have to add the figures you have achieved after and until today. Something that allows you to reach the 68 million dollars raised in the United States. If we add to that the international box office, the figure reaches 111 million dollars worldwide. And that is where there is no discussion possible.

On the other hand, although the figures that Sonic has achieved: The Movie in Spain will not be made public until next Wednesday, February 19, 2020, ComscoreMoviesSpain ensures that it has also been the most watched movie in Spain between the 10th and 16th of February 2020. And it has merit, as it was released Parasites, which just won great prizes at the Oscars 2020.

Numbers that have also been very important for the producer: Paramount Pictures. Not only because it had been a long time without having a movie in this situation at the box office level, but also because Sonic: The Movie is already the most profitable film in its history.

