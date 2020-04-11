Sonic: The Movie director wants to include more characters in a sequel

Share it:

The premiere of Sonic: The Movie has been a success, exceeding 200 million at the global box office and establishing itself as one of the public's favorite video game-based films. One of the key points that most conquered the viewers was his post-credit scene with Tails as the protagonist, something that Jeff Fowler, its director, anticipates that it has a great meaning behind it.

The appearance of Tails was planned from the beginning of the project, as revealed by Fowler in an interview with Yahoo. "It was planned from the beginning that we really wanted to allude and show some of these other characters that fans adore, just to say, 'Hey guys, we adore these characters and we know you love them. If we get a chance, we are going to tell more stories. . We have a place in the world of cinema for some of these characters that fans know and love"said the filmmaker.

The expansion of the Sonic movie universe could include great characters from the franchise of SEGA, as Tails, Amy Rose or Knuckles. Unfortunately, in Fowler's own words, there is no sequel yet planned, though, nevertheless, Sonic's box office success: The Movie may make us think that we will see the hedgehog and all his friends on screen once again. plus.

"Nothing would make me happier than have a chance to tell more stories with these characters. So, I cross my fingers, "said Fowler hopefully.

Not long ago, we also saw the original desasapland that Baby Sonic was going to have on screen, although the deleted scene that was showing it hid an even worse secret. Will a Sonic sequel hit the movies someday? It's hard to tell for now, but in the meantime, you can check out our review of Sonic: The Movie for our opinion on it.