'Sonic, the movie' Concept-Art Chris Evans

The recently released video game adaptation of 'Sonic, the movie' has been a worldwide blockbuster breaking box office records. The film features Sonic teaming up with Tom, the police officer of a small town that he gives life to James Marsden. Now one of the samples of the concept art of the film has come to light, in which another actor comes out accompanying the blue hedgehog. And it's nothing more and nothing more than the one that has been Captain America, Chris Evans.

Now one of the first designs of the film was shared via Twitter when it was in its early stages.

"I found this concept art of an artist who worked with Jeff Folwer in early 2018, showing Sonic's character fighting alongside Chris Evans as Tom, he also published several works of art on Weibo."

This first concept art was discovered by Twitter user Marx Pan on a social networking website called Weibo, where it was shared by Xu Tianhua Thx and Jin Xiaoyu of Blur Studio. The sketch, of course, is earlier than the version of the character that caused the stir among the fans and caused it to be delayed for several months to redesign Sonic. According to reports, the entire redesign process cost the study about $ 5 million.

At the end of 2018, a list containing potential candidates for the role of Tom was leaked. It included the names of Evans, as well as the companions of 'Avengers', Chris Pratt or Paul Rudd, or even Michael B. Jordan, among others.

'Sonic, the movie' is in theaters and remains among the top box office, both in Spain and internationally.