         'Sonic, the movie' and 'Parasites' beat records at the weekend box office

It may be that the first big surprise of the year in regards to premieres has been the one that has given us the SEGA mascot in his first real action feature film. Many of us hoped that 'Sonic, the movie' would be, if not a real disaster, a work that left enough to be desired, but its unexpected freshness and his sense of humor has left us a good taste that has been reflected in the ticket office of the weekend.

The adventure of the Blue Blot has reached the top spot of the box office American with a negligible anything 57 million dollars raised. A pleasant joy for Paramount if we consider that the budget of the film is estimated at about 85 million and that, worldwide, production has already amassed more than 110 million dollars, recovering the investment.

This fantastic debut also marks a new record that, to date, held 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'. The tape based on the popular Nintendo franchise had the best weekend of domestic opening for an adaptation of a video game with 54.3 million dollars in three days; enough time to be surpassed by a 'Sonic, the movie' which still has a fourth day to continue to increase its benefits – in the US Today is a holiday for President's Day.

And since we talk about records, we must not forget the other great revelation this week. After wiping out the Oscar 2020, 'Parasites' is living a second life at the box office with a re-release that has given the biggest push that a winner of the best film award has received in the past decade. The increase in tickets on US soil after 19 weeks since its premiere has been 2. 3. 4%, entering the number 8 with 5.5 million dollars raised between Friday and Sunday and more than 200 accumulated worldwide.

But not everything will be good news. And it is that the change of title has not helped much so that the 'Birds of prey' of Harley Quinn take the flight; in fact, DC heroines have fallen 48.2% in their second week on the bill, with a collection slightly higher than 17 million dollars.

The hedgehog also burns sole in Spain

TOP 5 Provisional Weekend

1-Sonic, the movie € 1.8M

2-Parasitos € 1.1M

3-Until the wedding separates us € 0.8M

4-Adú € 0.7M

5-Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn) € 0.6M pic.twitter.com/RIP6cC23AI – ComscoreMoviesSpain (@cSMoviesSpain) February 17, 2020

Within our borders, SEGA hedgehog has also burned sole to overtake its competitors without disheveled with 1.8 million Euros; but the great revolution is once again the 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho and its amazing 1.1 million kneaded. Top 5 closes the new Atresmedia comedy 'Until the wedding separates us', 'Adú' and 'Birds of prey' with 0.8, 0.7 and 0.6 million Euros respectively.