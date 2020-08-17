Sonic the Hedgehog whizzes on Super Nintendo: tech demo analyzed by Digital Foundry

Share it:

The 80s and 90s were inflamed by the challenge between SEGA and Nintendo, with the two videogame giants vying for the preferences of gamers with a series of consoles that have made history and characters who have rightfully entered the imagination of millions of people.

To the Italian plumber Mario, SEGA answered with the blue porcupine Sonic the Hedgehog, which debuted as a 16-bit video game in 1991 on Mega Drive / Genesis. No one has ever dreamed of see it on its direct competitor, or on Super Nintendo (SNES), yet almost thirty years later it really happened.

On the NesDev forum, the well-known programmer TiagoSC posted a tech demo of Sonic the Hedgehog with the third stage of Green Hill Zone which runs on SNES! Unlike what his colleagues have already done in the past, TiagoSC used the original Sonic code for Mega Drive / Genesis made available by SonicRetro, and then made it compatible with SNES with specific customizations for performance optimization. The result has been reviewed far and wide by the editors of Digital Foundry, obviously on a CRT television. As you can see in the video attached at the top of this news, the fundamental characteristics of the production – the speed and physics of the protagonist – have been effectively preserved. However, there is one difference in resolution: on SNES Sonic the Hedgehog runs at 256×224 resolution, unlike the original 320×224, which results in a smaller playable area. However, the version for the Nintendo console can rely on one wider range of colors.

In all likelihood, a full port will never be created, but this experiment is still a fascinating "what if".