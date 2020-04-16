Entertainment

Sonic the Hedgehog: the comic series changes writer

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
IDW Publishing has made changes to the editorial management of Sonic the Hedgehog. From issue number 33, in fact, the artist Evan Stanley will take care of both the script and the artistic sector of the series.

Stanley will take the reins of the magazine after the conclusion of the current narrative arc. However, in case you were longtime fans of the author Ian Flynn, IDW Publishing and Sega have announced the involvement of the author and artist Jack Lawrence in a new spin-off miniseries, known as Sonic: Bad Guys.

Returning to Stanley, you can read his statements below:

"Sonic the Hedgehog comics have been a constant source of joy and inspiration for me for over ten years, and the truth is that this opportunity is a dream that I didn't believe could come true.

The world of Sonic has a truly amazing creative legacy, and I have always been committed to making a significant contribution to the project – and this is now more important than ever. I hope to be able to deepen the comic world of Sonic The Hedgehog, exploring new places and characters and continuing to offer exciting adventures of Sonic and his friends! ".

The publication of issue 33 of Sonic the Hedgehog is currently unknown. The comics shops have closed their doors and the publishing house, as it has already said, will not publish its titles in digital format. We can only imagine a publication to coincide with the reopening of physical stores.

As for Sonic: Bad Guys, it's a four-issue miniseries which revolves around the figure of Dr. Starline. The hint of synopsis provided by the publisher anticipates the return of some familiar faces, but for the moment we have no further details.

The film adaptation of Sonic The Hedgehog will be released in home video format sooner than expected. The film proved to be a great success in America, becoming the video game-inspired film with the highest grossing ever.

