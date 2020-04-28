The premiere of Sonic: The Movie It has been one of the most powerful of those remembered in terms of adapting video games to the big screen. For this reason, a sequel is beyond doubt, but it appears that the announcement will come as soon as the film industry gets back on track after the pandemic.
Sonic has been one of the most recognized characters in popular culture inside and outside the video game for decades and there are enough characters to create an extensive saga of adaptations that can please the public.
Sonic, the film will have a sequel soon according to analysts was last modified: April 28th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment