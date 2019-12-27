Sonic: The film presents Baby Sonic in a new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In full fever for Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian appears another little baby with more hair and more blue. The new international trailer of Sonic: The Movie It introduces us to a small hedgehog with big green eyes and a good heart.

In the trailer we see the little boy about the second 0:24, but in case you have been wanting more we also have an official poster where this version of the character appears in the foreground.

We have a new obsession on the Internet and it is a matter of hours that the battle between Baby Sonic and Baby Yoda begins to spread over the months. From here we will say that we have love for both creatures alike.

Sonic: The film has undergone a major face lift since the film was shown for the first time, giving the face a deformed Sonic that had little to do with the character of Sega that has been part of the history of the video game and culture popular for decades.

Since the review of the character was carried out in the film, information has appeared stating that the redesasapland work did not involve labor exploitation and at the same time also caused serious problems that have ended even with the closure of the animation studio that was responsible for it.