Sonic Presents Three New Movie Clips

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On February 14, the movie starring Sonic, the famous hedgehog of Sega video games. Remember that the first presentation of the character to his audience caused an overwhelming flood of criticism. What had Paramount done with the original Sonic? The reaction of the audience to the new design designed for Sonic was such that the studio decided to delay the premiere and invest in solving the problems. Fortunately, the next breakthrough was better received. Now that we are all happy, Paramount wanted to give the audience a new gift.

To promote the film, the studio has distributed among the various American media sequences and scenes extracted from the film that allow us to get a better idea of ​​what will be this comedy feature where hedgehog will become friends with Tom (James Marsden) and join forces to defend the planet against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). And yes, the bug is fast. Obviously Sonic is the protagonist of these sequences, which show us different parts of the story.

There is not spoilers, but they do advance us, for example, as this first video shows below, which Sonic confronts Dr. Robotnik and its drones on top of a building. And torea.

The following sequence leaves us a fun moment with the wet hedgehog and premiering a particularly funny hair style in Sonic Needs Help; and finally, complete the Paramount gift a clip titled This One is Cute in which Tom and Sonic encounter an unexpected problem: