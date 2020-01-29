Entertainment

Sonic Presents Three New Movie Clips

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

On February 14, the movie starring Sonic, the famous hedgehog of Sega video games. Remember that the first presentation of the character to his audience caused an overwhelming flood of criticism. What had Paramount done with the original Sonic? The reaction of the audience to the new design designed for Sonic was such that the studio decided to delay the premiere and invest in solving the problems. Fortunately, the next breakthrough was better received. Now that we are all happy, Paramount wanted to give the audience a new gift.

To promote the film, the studio has distributed among the various American media sequences and scenes extracted from the film that allow us to get a better idea of ​​what will be this comedy feature where hedgehog will become friends with Tom (James Marsden) and join forces to defend the planet against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). And yes, the bug is fast. Obviously Sonic is the protagonist of these sequences, which show us different parts of the story.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot requirements on PC revealed

There is not spoilers, but they do advance us, for example, as this first video shows below, which Sonic confronts Dr. Robotnik and its drones on top of a building. And torea.

The following sequence leaves us a fun moment with the wet hedgehog and premiering a particularly funny hair style in Sonic Needs Help; and finally, complete the Paramount gift a clip titled This One is Cute in which Tom and Sonic encounter an unexpected problem:

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.