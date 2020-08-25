Sonic, here is the unpublished material on the preparation of the film!

Share it:

Artist Ellery Ortiz, who worked for Digital Domain, was among the companies they dealt with Sonic – The Movie, has shared video material online that tells about the making of the film at the dawn of production. In the video that we share together with the news you can also see several scenes then deleted from the final version.

The rough models you see in the movie are usually made to then work in depth on complex scenes, so as to create a base on which to focus on the details and modify in the final phase.

“Working from the storyboards, I created the animation and defined the action time of the shoot. Softened with FX and lighting elements. Defined camera composition and choice of lenses for the purpose of the narrative.” Ortiz wrote in the caption.

Paramount describes the Sonic movie in the official synopsis:“Based on the hit video game franchise SEGA, Sonic – The Movie tells the story of the fastest hedgehog in the world as he welcomes his new home on Earth.

In this new live action comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden), team up to defend the planet from the evil genius, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), eager to dominate the world. The film also features Tika Sumpter Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic “.

