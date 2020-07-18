Sonic: expect both 2D and 3D games in the future, SEGA's confirmation

Share it:

For over two decades they have been living together, with mixed results, well two Sonic souls: the classic 2D one, and the more recent one, but equally tested, 3D. Over the years chapters of both types have alternated, and it seems that in the future the situation will not change.

During a recent interview with Otaquest, the head of the Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka assured that in the coming years SEGA will continue to take care of both Sonics: "It hasn't been long since the distinction between 'classic' and 'modern' was made. In fact this happened in 2011 with Sonic Generations. Even before then, in addition to 3D games, there was a high demand of 2D action like the Sonic Advance series, so we brought the old Sonic back to life on the occasion of the 20th anniversary with Sonic Generations. We thought it was going to be an isolated episode for the anniversary, but we received a lot of requests for a new game with the Classic Sonic, so we created Sonic Mania in 2017. We would love to take care of both of these popular Sonic iterations in the future".



Which of the two Sonic do you prefer? Apparently, in the future you will be satisfied regardless of your preference. The latest 2D episode on the market, as also said by Iizuka, was Sonic Mania, received with enthusiasm by both critics and the public. The last trip to 3D took place, again in 2017, with Sonic Forces, which received a warmer welcome. The blue hedgehog recently appeared in the racing game Sonic Team Racing and alongside the Italian plumber in Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. What does the future have to offer? Unfortunately, SEGA has not yet announced a new episode, neither 2D nor 3D.