Song of Horror gets date for its final episode on Steam

Today we have known that it will be May 28 when we can face the Presence for the last time in Song of horror, the Raiser Games and Protocol Games video game preparing its final episode for next month.

Incidentally, this trailer has also been published in which the entire game is reviewed without gutting anything, but taking into account all the episodes that make up this work that began to develop six long years ago.

The development study says that the previously given date for the final episode, May 14, has been slightly postponed due to setbacks caused by the current pandemic.

From the horrors the characters they have lost have experienced so far, the fifth episode of Song of Horror will link all the characters' destinies in an exciting ending where players will have to face the Presence for the last time, now stronger than ever . The last episode, titled "The Horror and The Song," will be the last chance for players to end the cursed song. Build a bridge to the past to change the fateful future that awaits you, revealing the origins of the unstoppable entity that does not let you go.

For a price of € 21.99, Song of Horror can be purchased on Steam with immediate access to all four episodes released to date, and also to the fifth episode when it launches next month.