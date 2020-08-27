Song Kang-ho, the new role of the protagonist of Parasite joins him with Hirokazu Koreeda!

Share it:

After nearly three decades of films in Japan, culminating in the Palme d’Or at Cannes with Un Affare di Famiglia, the director Hirokazu Koreeda has broadened its horizons with the recent Le Verità and will now continue on this trend with its new project, entitled Broker.

A Japanese and Korean co-production, the film has secured a stellar cast that includes Song Kang-ho (Parasite, Memoirs of an Assassination), Bae Doona (Cloud Atlas, The Host) e Kang Dong-won (Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula). The story will focus on the baby box, which is a system that allows parents who are unable to provide for their children to give it up anonymously.

With these few details on the plot it seems clear that the author is returning to the realm of social issues and children’s cinema, so dear to him with projects like Nobody knows, Father & Son and the already mentioned A Family Business: according to what was declared by Koreeda, the plans for the realization of Broker they started about five years ago.

“I first met Song Kang Ho at the Busan International Film Festival and Kang Dong Won when he was in Tokyo on business“said the director.”I continued to keep in touch with the two actors between Tokyo, Seoul, Busan and Cannes. At the beginning we simply exchanged greetings, but the more we talked the more the desire to work together grew. I hope to create an exciting and moving film. What will I be able to express and share when we overcome linguistic and cultural barriers? What does it mean to be a director? I hope to explore these questions through this project. “

