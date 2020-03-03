TV Shows

Son of Maribel Guard allegedly detained and she pays millionaire bail

March 3, 2020
Edie Perez
After a good time, Maribel Guardia's family re-entered the eye of the hurricane and this time it was because Julián Figueroa, his only son, apparently arrested him for a serious crime.

According to Tv Notes magazine, the young singer was apparently arrested with drugs according to his controversial cover, leaving all the fans of the actress surprised, but according to the same source Maribel paid a bail of more than half a million pesos to That could be released.

Recall that Julian moved away for a while from music because he became a father leaving the project paused by his father, Joan Sebastian, who remains one of the most remembered artists despite his death.

As if that were not enough, Maribel Guardia revealed a few days ago that the ranch that the composer inherited from his son in Morelos will be sold due to the wave of violence in that place and even said that the young man no longer visits the place.

"What happens is that this area is very dangerous Julián already decided a long time ago not to go to that ranch that has so much love for him but he prefers not to go because they have been raiding various houses in the area"Maribel said in Ventaneando.

