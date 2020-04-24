Sports

"Son of a ***, I never realized it": The footballer who stole Benzema's boots

April 24, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Tino Costa, a former player from Montpellier, Genoa and remembered in Spain for his time at Valencia, has confessed on Radio Miter that, when he coincided with Karim Benzema at Olympique de Lyon, stole his boots and then kept them clean so that the Frenchman wouldn't notice.

“I did many tests in France and in Lyon I shared a room with Benzema. One day it started to rain and I opened his closet and it was full of pairs of mixed boots. I stole them, used them, cleaned them and kept them"Said the 35-year-old Argentine soccer player, player of Atlético Nacional.

The midfielder has counted the moment of the confession. In a meeting between Valencia and Real Madrid, Tino Costa revealed his secret to Benzema. "I confessed it to him and he had never noticed it. He told me ‘son of a ***, I never realized"

Regarding the current hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis, Costa has said that "we have been in quarantine for 38 days (in Colombia) and we must do a short preseason to arrive in good shape, health must be above football."

