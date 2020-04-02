Son Heung-Min returns to South Korea to perform military service during the hiatus

Son Heung-Min and compulsory military service in South Korea It is a story with a closed end. And that end may be doomed to occur in the coming weeks. The Tottenham footballer has traveled to his native country with the intention to carry out the four weeks of military service during the football break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Son injured his arm last February in a match against Aston Villa. Since then, he continues to recover while waiting for a new Premier League statement corresponding to the postponement of the competition. At the moment, the English league has canceled football until April 30. But everything indicates that the break will extend well beyond that date.

And that will activate Son's intention to face military service. In South Korea, this service lasts for 21 months. But the Tottenham footballer won an exception after winning the title at the 2018 Asian Games with his team. From there, the service time was reduced to four weeks. As several media have assured, They are expected to start on April 20.