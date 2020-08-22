“Something out of your mind”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the Coronavirus epidemic has stopped filming of The Story of Lisey, the cast of the series inspired by the Stephen King’s novel of the same name wanted to talk about their experience on the set of the show.

This time it’s up to Dane DeHaan, Jim Dooley’s interpreter, answer questions from ComingSoon reporters, especially director Pablo Larrain’s new ideas for developing the story of the villain of the show. Here is his comment: “He wrote some other scenes centered around our talks. It was a lot of fun and this character is going to be memorable. He’s a weird guy, I don’t want to spoil too much, but I had a lot of fun transposing what Stephen King wrote and setting it to the present day, but I have to say it was also very weird and disgusting“.

The actor also talked about his own experience in filming the series: “It will be great, we are doing some very interesting things and it was great to work on that set. The director was great, I hope I can finish the job soon, because we are doing something crazy and crazy. I am very excited“. We do not yet know when the eight episodes that make up the show will be available, in the meantime we report the latest addition to the cast of The Story of Lisey.