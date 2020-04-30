 Something innovative and unpredictable is needed for Tony Stark's return

Share it:

The other day we were commenting on those words by Robert Downey Jr. in which he seemed to leave the possibility of returning once again as Tony Stark to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It all happened at a time when directors Russo commented that they had to meet again, and practically Downey Jr. said that this was in the hands of the public, who would be the one who would determine what they wanted to see in the future.

Now the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, They have commented again on the subject in the podcast ReelBlend. Specifically, they were asked if they would be disappointed if Marvel or any writer found a way to bring Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark back to UCM.

Anthony Russo explains that the idea of emotional investment of fans. If the audience mourned the character's death, and now suddenly reappears, that factor is lost. For this reason, it all depends on how your return occurs, and it has to be something completely surprising and worthwhile.

We have always said this and believed it. What is at stake has to be real. If they are not real, then you know … the emotional investment of the public in those moments, with those characters, and the narration depends on whether they feel that there is something to lose. In all of our narration … in those Marvel movies … many of those stories are difficult. We wanted to be very committed to that idea. To answer your question, I think… in the context of that, it depends on how they would bring it back. It depends on how the story is told. It is certainly something that has to win, has to surprise and shock the audience. You can't just bring him back. There would have to be a really compelling, innovative and unpredictable narrative event to find his way, to make it worthwhile.

It is clear that Downey Jr.'s return as Iron Man is not a trivial issue, and should be done well, in case there really are any short-term plans for it. His death has significance in the UCM, and an unwarranted reappearance would destroy everything built, in addition to having the opposite impact on the viewer.

