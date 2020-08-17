someone tried to kidnap her, the stalker arrested

Share it:

As the rivalry with Mandy Rose continues, Sonya Deville faced a threat much larger, which unfortunately has nothing to do with WWE showmanship and fiction.

As reported by Tampa Bay Times, a man broke into the wrestler's house early in the morning with "intent to kidnap the owner of the house in Lutz, Florida. "He had never met her in person, but it seems he has been stalking her on social media for years.

The local sheriff's office reported that the suspect began lurking near the house around midnight, eventually managing to "create an opening in the patio glass " and waiting there for four hours, listening. When Daria Berenato (this is the real name of the wrestler) went to sleep, he broke in putting the alarm system out of action. Luckily, the woman noticed what was happening and she managed to get to safety by car, and then call for help.

The attacker was still inside the house when the police arrived and found him holding a knife, duct tape and cable ties to tie objects. He would be the one to admit his intentions in the end: he wanted to take her hostage.

Sonya decided to comment on the incident on Twitter: "Thank you all for your love and for your concern. It was a really scary experience, but luckily no one got hurt. Special thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their timeliness and assistance".

