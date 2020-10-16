Someone Must Die: Review of the Spanish miniseries on Netflix

That Manolo Caro was a director and screenwriter of some talent, especially after the success of his series The House Of Flores his Netflix, by now it is a fact known also to the general public. See him, instead, at the helm of a very dark and dramatic miniseries it is already more shocking news.

For those not very familiar with Caro’s work, it is enough to know that his productions – from Love of my loves a Tales of an immoral couple until the adaptation of our own Perfect strangers – have always been based on a very precise structure: they are romantic comedies, certainly capable of tackling very delicate issues such as homophobia or transphobia, but in any case with a rather light background. And all this despite The House Of Flores offers an exquisite black humor.

It could therefore be an intriguing bet to see him at the helm of a totally dramatic miniseries, although 5 minutes are enough to rediscover those issues related to sexuality on which Caro has always pushed. Thus comes to light Someone must die, miniseries in three parts available from today on Netflix among the new releases of October, and we could see it in preview.

This is your life

Set in Spain in the 1950s, therefore in full Franco regime, Someone must die focuses on Gabino’s return to his homeland (Alexander Speitzer) following a study stay that lasted a good decade in Mexico. The reason for such a recall? The family intends to find a suitable bride for the young man, identified in the charming Cayetana (Ester Exposito), daughter of a business partner. Gabino, however, in the presence of a totally disconcerted family, returns from Mexico accompanied by his friend Lazaro (Isaac hernandez), with whom he is even planning a traveling tour of Europe.

And very few public appearances of the two are enough to give birth to gods rumors about their very close relationship, which some might even mistake for a love story. On this point of view it is necessary to underline Caro’s elegance in delineating in very few scenes that are never superfluous the condition of homosexuals during the years of Franco’s dictatorship: considered as animals or at best as perverse patients, homosexuals were imprisoned and locked up in factories, which were nothing but real concentration camps.

We have repeatedly criticized in the historical series the lack of an introduction – whether in the form of a short but concise written text or elegantly inserted within the screenplay – to the context of reference, an addition often considered insignificant and which could instead expand out of all proportion the catchment area of ​​a product.

Someone must die solves this problem in the most natural and convincing way possible, through simple dialogues that are also significant for the events and through a refined environmental narrative, made up of writings on the walls and posters full of slogans praising the regime. But obviously to take the limelight are the issues that the miniseries tackles and its raw and cold portrait of a traditional family in a highly conservative society.

Escape as an unconfessable desire

That of Gabino is a family belonging to the medium-high society that has sweated to climb the social ladder e he has no intention of losing any privileges he has earned. Consequently, it doesn’t matter how many masks you have to wear, how many relationships you need to pretend, how much serenity and happiness you have to show in public, since the important thing is that the climb continues and the next piece of the puzzle is Gabino.

10 years of freedom in Mexico have essentially unaccustomed him to the continuous game of traditions and politics that is his home and the nascent clash will leave no one without wounds. Gabino no longer has any memory of what it means to keep up appearances, of what his social duties are and that is exactly this spontaneous and free attitude that arouses jealousy in his peers. An envy that cannot fail to manifest itself in the form of blackmail and threats; on the other hand, at the time, only a few whisperings about someone’s possible homosexuality were enough to trigger a witch hunt.

And, in the shortness of the miniseries, these are themes that work, exploding in a moment of release and goosebumps rage – a monologue in particular is devastating in its simplicity. So in general it can be said with certainty that Caro’s first excursion outside his comedy comfort zone is a successful experiment, but not without flaws. One was somewhat predictable: when a primarily cinematographic director engages in a miniseries of very few episodes, there is always an annoying aftertaste. A bitter sensation that accompanies the vision and suggests that after all, Someone must also die it would have worked more in film form.

The timing of the events, the characterization and evolution of the protagonists, the closing date itself to the episodes, are more suitable for a film and do not go well with the format of a miniseries. At times it is like seeing something not totally focused in some passages.

The most notable flaw, however, is a sudden quick and poorly managed ending, unable to convey the right emotional involvement in very strong sequences. The goodness of a similar project and the extraordinary elegance with which Caro painted a small corner of the world perhaps often forgotten, in a series that perhaps deserved to give something more.