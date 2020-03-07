Some new characters revealed in the fourth season of Haikyu!

Share it:

As you probably know, it has finally hit the small screen over the past few months Haikyu !! To The Top, the awaited fourth season of the animated series taken from the manga made concrete thanks to the work of Haruichi Furudate, the season that will represent the actual conclusion of the sports-themed work.

The series has in fact managed to captivate millions of spectators in every corner of the world, a vast audience extremely interested in finding out how everything will end, showing itself always ready to support the work, as demonstrated by some Haikyu-themed surveys! recently published on the web to showcase the anime character most appreciated by fans.

The current state, the first part of the season is now almost over, with the latest episodes expected precisely for this March, episodes after which the anime will be momentarily paused and then resume from June 2020, as previously revealed by the staff at work on production. Well, through the official Twitter account of the series, three new voice actors have been announced that will play the role of as many characters. Specifically, the new cast members are:

Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rintarō Suna

Kenji Nojima as Shinsuke Kita

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the third season of Haikyu! it is currently available on Sky Go and Sky on Demand.