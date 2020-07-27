"Some characters from the past may return"

Share it:

Scott M. Gimple, chief supervisor of the contents of The Walking Dead, a guest at Comic-Con @ Home has revealed that in his opinion some important characters of the series could return even if, not quite as we have known them.

At first, the cartoonist was asked which character he would like to dedicate a spin-off series of pre-apocalyptic life to, and he replied without a doubt that the most interesting to deal with would have been Glenn Rhee, revealing that his choice would also depend on the strong bond created with the actor Steven Yeun. It would be a lot of fun for Gimple to go back to work with him.

He then went on to tickle the imagination of all The Walking Dead fans, leaving out that in the future we could see some other performers return to be part of the television series:

"We are working on new things and we are looking at various past characters. Maybe not entire series will be dedicated to them but we are thinking of taking a look at them in different guises, perhaps not just before the apocalypse, but perhaps at its beginning."

At Comic-Con, the showrunner Angela Kang has unfortunately confirmed that season 11 won't air on October this year as initially expected due to the coronaviru pandemic, but all is not lost. In fact, season 10 of The Walking Dead has been extended with six new episodes that will air in early 2021.

And if we could review old acquaintances, it is likely that we could say goodbye to some interpreters. In fact, it seems that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could leave The Walking Dead 11 in for his various work commitments.