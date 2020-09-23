some black actors will give life to a reboot of the show, but just for a read

Friends has been at the center of controversy several times in recent years: the hugely popular sitcom aired for the first time in 1994 was often accused of being not very inclusive and of basing its comedy on jokes focused on clichés, sexism, racism, homophobia and so on and so forth, put more.

All this, however, has never managed to scratch the love that several generations have felt towards the show for almost thirty years: precisely this love is at the basis of the initiative of a group of black actors, who has decided to temporarily replace Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and associates for a very short Friends reboot.

Very short and decidedly minimal: it will in fact be a simple reading of the script that will feature famous faces such as Sterling K Brown (This is Us), Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Aisha Hinds (9-1-1), Kendrick Sampson (Le Regole del Delitto Perfetto), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) e Ryan Michelle Bathe (This is Us).

Presenting the reading will be Gabrielle Union, who appeared in an episode of the famous show in the role of Kristen; the appointment is therefore on Zoom for the Zoom Where it Happens event, organized in support of the non-profit organization When We All Vote. It is not yet clear, however, whether there will be changes of some kind to the script of the episode.

While waiting for this particular reboot, however, why not review the lesson? Here you will find some fun facts about Friends; We also recently saw a female reunion of Friends during the Emmy awards ceremony.